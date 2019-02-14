Lawrence Gloekler, of West Hartford, passed away on February 9th 2019. He was born on March 27, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA to Al & Loretta Gloekler. He graduated from Central Catholic High in Pittsburgh and served in World War II in the Navy and the Korean War. After serving the Navy he attended St. Francis University in Loretto, PA and graduated in 1950. Larry was an employee of Crucible Steel, Pratt & Whitney Machine Tool, Carrier Air Conditioning & Dunham Bush. The last 22 years of his working career were with the Federal Government in the Department of Federal Mediation & Reconciliation Service.He enjoyed acting and participated in many plays and local volunteer activities. He was an avid sailor who captained many recreational sailing excursions. He was a member of the Saint Thomas the Apostle Choir, the Squires Retired Men's Organization, and was a 4th Degree Member in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.He is predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years Mrs. Anne Greinader Gloekler. He is survived by five children: Francis, Larry, Mike, Ellen, Mark and 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Dorothy Hannon (& her husband John), of Wilmington, DE. His brother John Gloekler predeceased him.A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in West Hartford, on Monday February 18th at 10:30 a.m. with a reception immediately after in the lower Church for visitation with the family.Donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019