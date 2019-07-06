Lawrence "Larry" A. Guardiani, 84, of Tolland, CT, passed away on July 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Hartford, CT, son of the late Augustino and Antionette (Tozzoli) Guardiani. Larry served in the 1st Regiment of the Connecticut State Guard in the early 1950s. For many years, he was a local construction business owner, and later retired as a crane operator. He was a longtime member of the Italian Benefit Society, the local Teamsters Union, and was a sharp shooting champion in his earlier years. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia Guardiani; five children, Anthony Guardiani and his partner Catherine Lyons, Mark Guardiani and Patty, Dale Hebert and her husband Mike, Tammy Long and her husband Roger, and Ginny McNulty and her husband Bob; eight grandsons, Mark, Jr., Michael, Brett, Evan, Nicholas, Hunter, Zachary, and Cody; two sisters, Mary Lou DiVicino and Elaine Guardiani; cousin, Linda Steadman; longtime friend, Red Riccio; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with a procession forming by 10 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Calling hours are on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Tolland Senior Center, 674 Tolland Stage Rd., Tolland, CT 06084. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019