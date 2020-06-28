Lawrence Alan Crane, 65, of Avon, husband of the late Terri (Hooper) Crane, died Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born November 1, 1954 in Methuen, MA, son of Shirley (Hurrell) Crane of Simsbury and the late Lawrence Paul Crane and had lived in Williamsburg, VA prior to moving to Avon many years ago. He was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, and was a member of the VCU Alumni Association. Larry was a Pharmacist for Rite Aid Pharmacy for many years. He enjoyed shore fishing, boating, gardening and spending time with his best friend and pup, Lilly. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Alex Crane and wife Mandy; his daughter, Lindsey Sims and husband Mack; his siblings, Steven, David and Lisa, his grandsons, Greyson and Anders and many nieces and nephews. Services will be announced at a later date. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Larry's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.