Lawrence "Larry" B. Lisi, 85, of Windsor Locks, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Elmira, NY, the youngest of eight to the late Anthony and Mary (DeMott) Lisi. Larry proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a career in finances with Marine Midland Bank and FDIC. He served as the former president of the Windsor Locks Federal Credit Union. Larry was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church and a member of the local American Legion Post 36. He enjoyed woodworking and could often be found on the golf course, as it was one of his favorite pastimes. Along with his wife, he enjoyed traveling and many adventures. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Jean (Crosby) Lisi; children, William Jeffrey Moore, Sheryl Lisi, Cynthia Harcher, Lori Joerger, and Krista Lisi; his stepchildren, Donna Hammond, Tracy Labreck, and Eric Nass; and his grandchildren, Kimberly Harcher, Lindsey Rogers, Andrew and Alex Harcher, Brooke and Kendyll Joerger, Kayla Clark, Travis, Niles and Virginia Moore, Christopher Hammond, and Justin and Devon Labreck; and two sisters-in-law, Diana and Beverly Lisi. He was predeceased by sisters, Stella, Isabelle, and Mary Jane; and brothers, Anthony and Vincent. Great-grandchildren, Truman Moore and Malina Hammond. Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 4-7 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks, CT. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com