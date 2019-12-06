Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Lawrence "Larry" Bachman, 74, of Farmington, passed away unexpectedly Monday (December 2, 2019) at his home. Born in New Britain, son of the late Clarence and Ruth (Peck) Bachman, he was a former Newington resident, moving to Farmington in 2006. A graduate of Williston Academy, he attended Rutgers University and later received his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Hartford. Larry owned and operated Advanced Electronic Development in Old Saybrook and later worked for H&R Block for over 20 years. He was a former member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club. Surviving is his son, David Bachman and his wife Lisa of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Funeral services are Monday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Calling hours are Monday morning from 9:15 AM until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to Masonicare Charity Foundation, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2019
