Trinity Episcopal Church
55 River Rd
Collinsville, CT 06019
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Collinsville, CT
Lawrence C. Hall


1932 - 2019
Lawrence C. Hall Obituary
Lawrence C. Hall, 86, of Canton, died on Friday, August 23, 2018. He was born September 13, 1932, the son of the late Chester and Susie Hall. A graduate of Danbury State Teacher's College, he taught music at Canton High School before his retirement. During his long career, he was Musical Director, as well as an instrumentalist, for Canton Benefit Productions, Torrington Civic Symphony and Farmington Valley Band. He was an accomplished tenor soloist and choir member, singing in the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church in Collinsville, and performing in musical theater with Canton Benefit Productions and area theater guilds. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Miller Hall. He is survived by a son, David and his wife, Laurie, of Harwinton, a daughter Janet and her husband, Thomas Martinsen of Torrington, and four grandchildren, Allison and Courtney Hall and Jennifer and Nathan Martinsen. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 14th at Trinity Episcopal Church in Collinsville. There are no calling hours. For condolences please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.