Lawrence C. Klaczak, 86, of Somers, loving husband for 63 years to Jean (Holmes) Klaczak, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Lawrence was born October 21, 1932, in Bridgeport, CT. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After his years of service, Lawrence continued his education obtaining his law degree from UCONN law school. He practiced law for many years including private practice for Lavitt, Aronson, & Hutchinson of Rockville and later as the first full time Public Defender for Tolland County. He served as a Superior Court Judge for the State of Connecticut for over 30 years. In his free time, Lawrence had a passion for sailing and was an avid reader. He enjoyed many years of travel and trips to the theatre with his wife Jean, as well as entertaining many lifelong friends .In addition to his wife Jean, Lawrence is survived by his children, Judith McCulloch and her husband Robert, Linda Coleman and her husband Joseph, and Debra Atkinson and her husband Neil, all of Somers; his grandchildren, Angela Klimaytis, Grant McCulloch, Jordan McCulloch, Cory Atkinson and Taylor Atkinson; his great grandson Robby Klimaytis, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his grandson, Nicholas Coleman. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Friday February 22, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, at 10 am at the Union Congregational Church, 3 Elm St, Rockville. Please meet at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Somers Center Cemetery. Contributions in Lawrence's memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary