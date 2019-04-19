Lawrence Denham Rockcliffe, 61, of Hartford, CT, husband to his late wife Melbra Rockcliffe of Hartford, CT has gained his eternal wings on Thursday April 11, 2019. Born July 30, 1957 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Walter and Lois Rockcliffe, raised in Hartford, CT and a graduate of Prince Technical High School. Lawrence enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for over a decade. Upon honorable military discharge, Lawrence went on to further his career with the United States Postal Service. Survived by his children, Barbara Rockcliffe, Lois Rockcliffe, Lawrisha Rockcliffe and Shamale Rockcliffe, grandchildren Jakai Gill, Dejanai Gill, Jordan Scott, Lamiyah Brown and Laila Brown, his sister's Wanda Johnson, Shelley Rockcliffe and Shelia Frederick, brother Felton Rockcliffe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles B. Rockcliffe. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 am, with the funeral to follow at 12:00 pm at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT, burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary