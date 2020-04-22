|
|
Lawrence E. "Lance" Fogg II, 72, of Manchester, beloved husband of Jeanne (Hagelgans) Fogg, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester. He was born in Windham, CT, on August 3, 1947, son of the late Lawrence E. and Jean (Belair) Fogg. Lance grew up in Bloomfield and was a graduate of Bloomfield High School with the Class of 1969. He went on to attended Morse Business School. He was married to the love of his life, Jeanne Hagelgans after two years of dating on July 30, 1983, and together they settled in Manchester. He worked as an assistant foreman for the Bloomfield Department of Public Works for many years before his retirement in 2003. He enjoyed watching the Yankees and Bruins games. Lance was a life-long Giants fan. He was a history buff and a member of the Civil War Preservation Society. Along with his wife of over 38 years, Jeanne he leaves his four children, Marielle Smith and her husband Omar of Hartford, Lawrence E. Fogg III and his fiancé, Kelly Beimler of Manchester, Nicholas Joseph Fogg of Manchester, and Lori Beth Fogg of Manchester; his two grandchildren whom he adored, Zane Smith and Mia Smith both of Hartford. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Joseph Hagelgans. Burial at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will take place in the future. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020