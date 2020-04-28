|
|
Lawrence E. Taylor known to his family as "Larry" was born April 7, 1957 and departed this life on April 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a mother Pearl Taylor of E. Hartford CT; sisters Deborah Randolph and Joyce Cobra of Richmond VA; brother Warren Taylor, sister-in-law Renee Taylor of Manchester CT; a dedicated loyal companion Brenda Browning of W. Hartford CT, two Aunts and close cousins who shared his life; along with a host of other relatives and friends. The family has entrusted Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, for final arrangements. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020