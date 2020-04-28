Home

Lawrence E. Taylor

Lawrence E. Taylor Obituary
Lawrence E. Taylor known to his family as "Larry" was born April 7, 1957 and departed this life on April 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a mother Pearl Taylor of E. Hartford CT; sisters Deborah Randolph and Joyce Cobra of Richmond VA; brother Warren Taylor, sister-in-law Renee Taylor of Manchester CT; a dedicated loyal companion Brenda Browning of W. Hartford CT, two Aunts and close cousins who shared his life; along with a host of other relatives and friends. The family has entrusted Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, for final arrangements. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020
