Lawrence E. Pierce, 90 of Mansfield, CT passed peacefully on June 26, 2019. He has been reunited with is wife of 28 years, Norma (O'Hara) Pierce. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Alice (Stickney) Pierce of Lynn, MA, his sister, Ethel Somerby and his daughter, Joyce Lindsay. He leaves behind his son and daugher-in-law, Lawrence Pierce and Dawn Rosch of Moscow, PA, grandchildren Paula Rucker and Dennis (Kelly) Lindsay and his great-granddaughters Heather and Katie Risley, all of East Hartford, CT. He also leaves a sister Hazel Sample (Roy) of North Reading, MA., his brother-in-law Gene Somerby of Saugus, MA, and nieces Diane and Sandra as well as other dear family and friends. Larry was full of life. Loved the outdoors, landscaping and spent hours gardening and restoring furniture with Norma. His greatest joy was time with his family and friends. Sincerest gratitude goes to the staff of Salmon Brook Center and Masonicare Hospice for their compassion, respect and care given to our family. There will be no services per the request of Larry. Donations may be made in his name to: Masonicare, 22 Masonic Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 28, 2019