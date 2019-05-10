Lawrence Frederic Tagnon, husband of Ginette (Samson) Tagnon, passed away, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his children, Johanne L. Tagnon-Gregor and Eric H. Tagnon, son in law, Jonathon J. Gregor, grandchildren Jordan P. Gregor and Jolene B. Tagnon. He was predeceased by his grandson, Ryan C. Maudsley. He is also survived by his sisters Judith Little of IA and Patricia Turnquist of CA and brothers in law, nieces and nephews in Quebec, Canada. Besides his family, he leaves many beloved friends, the Jones and the DeFrance families and Cheryl and Gary Wolcott. Larry was born in San Francisco, CA, November 1, 1938 at St. Francis Hospital. He spent his earlier years of life in Belgium and Canada to learn French. Following high school, he joined the US Navy and served for ten years where he was stationed overseas and in the US before moving to Connecticut. He joined the Air National Guard and retired as a Master Sergeant after twenty four years of service. He then went on to work for the State of Connecticut for seventeen years. He was an avid fan of camping and other outdoor activities. He was a Scout Master for Troop 10 in Middletown, CT for many years and a member of American Legion Post 75. He traveled to Quebec City, Canada often to see family and enjoy the country he loved so much. Following his retirement, he joined the Knights of Columbus, Council #3 and became Financial Secretary, Grand Knight and a Faithful Trustee of McFarland Assembly 98- 4th Degree. A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm Street, Middletown on Tuesday May 14th at 11 a.m. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to CT Trees of Honor Memorial, Veteran's Park, Middletown, CT 06457 www.cttreesofhonor.com. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019