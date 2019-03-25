Lawrence I. Krizan, 74, of Spring Hill, FL, and formerly of Hebron, CT, passed away Saturday, February 23 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Julia (Bodiak) and Igor E. Krizan. He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft and later by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, where he held various management positions and retired after 32 years of service. He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years Pina (Aiello) Krizan, sister-in-law Susan Krizan, wife of his deceased brother Leonard I. Krizan, nephew Leonard Krizan Jr. and niece Jessica Krizan. Friends may call on Monday March 25, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with his funeral service to follow at 10:30 am in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. Burial will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 10150 Highland Manor Dr Suite 330, Tampa, FL 33610or Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St. Shelton, CT 06484 c/o Art Department in memory of his mother Julia, an accomplished fine artist. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary