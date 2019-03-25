Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
1530 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Krizan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence I. Krizan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence I. Krizan Obituary
Lawrence I. Krizan, 74, of Spring Hill, FL, and formerly of Hebron, CT, passed away Saturday, February 23 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Julia (Bodiak) and Igor E. Krizan. He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft and later by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, where he held various management positions and retired after 32 years of service. He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years Pina (Aiello) Krizan, sister-in-law Susan Krizan, wife of his deceased brother Leonard I. Krizan, nephew Leonard Krizan Jr. and niece Jessica Krizan. Friends may call on Monday March 25, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with his funeral service to follow at 10:30 am in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. Burial will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 10150 Highland Manor Dr Suite 330, Tampa, FL 33610or Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St. Shelton, CT 06484 c/o Art Department in memory of his mother Julia, an accomplished fine artist.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now