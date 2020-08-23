Lawrence J. Apuzzo, 90, of Avon, beloved husband of Kathleen (Taverna) Apuzzo, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born June 22, 1930, and raised in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Alphonse and Lily (Gravina) Apuzzo. Larry graduated with a BA from Long Island University where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney Division of UT for 34 years where he was the Chief Supervisor Vendor Quality Control as a metallurgist covering castings and forgings all over the United States. Larry raised his family in Bloomfield where he lived for 35 years; he was a member of the Bloomfield Jaycee's Softball Team and enjoyed golf at the Edgewood Golf Club in Southwick, MA. He moved to Avon twenty years ago. Kathy and Larry were active in the Prince Thomas of Savoy Italian Club where they enjoyed dinner dances and social gatherings for over 20 years. They were members of the Church of Saint Ann. Larry loved sports both as a spectator and participant and played golf into his 90th year. His family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Hospital, especially those in the ER and NEURO ICU on the 9th Floor, for their loving care of Larry and his family. Besides his wife Kathleen, he leaves his daughters Laureen Wood and her husband Boyd of Stafford, Gayle A. Dillman of Wilmington, DE, and Patrice McGregor and her husband Scott of Simsbury; a brother Pasquale Apuzzo and his wife Connie of Deer Park, NY; his grandchildren Jessica Hammie and her husband Patrick, Melissa Noonan, her partner Andrew Moure and their children Jordan and Sophia; Tyler Dillman and his partner Caitlin Wise; Cassandra Wood-Triplett, her husband Josh and their son Fionn; Christopher Noonan and his fiancé Tina Pepin; Erica Dillman and her fiancé Louis DeLeo; Douglas and Joanne McGregor; Betsy McGregor and her partner Paul Woodward, who are Patrice and Scott's children; brother-in-law Richard Taverna and his wife Melanie; former son-in-law Jeffrey Dillman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 12th at 11 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Contributions may be made to Hartford Hospital, attn: Dept of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, PO Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.