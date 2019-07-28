Home

Immaculate Conception Church
130 Summer St
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence J. Boudreau


1944 - 2019
Lawrence J. Boudreau Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Boudreau, 75, of Fishers, Indiana passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 17, 1944 in Hartford and was a graduate of Rockville High School. He proudly served in the Connecticut National Guard and was a talented draftsman in the construction industry for many years. Larry will be laid to rest on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery following a memorial mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer Street, Southington, Connecticut. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 A.M. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent Hospice Care of Indianapolis. To view the complete obituary, please visit https://indianafuneralcare.com/obituary/lawrence-larry-j-boudreau
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
