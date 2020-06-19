Lawrence J. Brown
Lawrence (Larry) J. Brown, 62, of Middletown, beloved husband and father, passed away surrounded by his family at home on June 17, 2020 as a result of FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia). He persevered through his illness for over a decade with courage and grace. Larry was born on June 19th, 1957, the eldest son of the late Earl and Janet Brown. Larry had an unwavering work ethic that he applied to all that he did. He demonstrated this during his nearly 40 years working for Superior Electric and Kaman Corporation. Larry was active in his community, volunteering his time to countless public school events, coaching youth sports teams, and being a devoted member of his parish, St. Pius X Church. He enjoyed the simple things in life, such as sitting around a campfire with close friends, attending local agricultural fairs, and working countless hours in his yard. Left to honor and cherish Larry's memory is his wife of 35 years, Susan, his daughter, Sarah, and his son, Nathaniel. He is also survived by two brothers and their spouses, Richard and Mary Brown, and Michael and Lori Brown; his mother-in-law, Clara Daboll; his brother-in-law, Richard Parker; his goddaughters, Caitlin Brown Charest and Liliana Urso; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind many extended family members including dear cousins, special aunts and true friends who provided unconditional love, prayers, and support throughout his illness. The family would like to thank the hardworking staff at Arden Courts of Farmington for providing him with a loving and fun-filled home. They would also like to acknowledge the care, compassion, and respect shown to Larry by his countless medical providers. Last but not least, Susan, Sarah, and Nathaniel would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Connecticut Frontotemporal Dementia Foundation, as they offered guidance, knowledge, and heartfelt support throughout his final years. There will be a graveside service on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Larry's memory to The CT Frontotemporal Dementia Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 462, Marion, CT 06444. For more information on FTD, please visit www.theaftd.org. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
