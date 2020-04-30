Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Levesque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Levesque


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Levesque, 87, of Manchester, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 due to Alzheimer's and possible COVID-19 complications. He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Levesque who he was married to for 54 years until her death in 2007. He was born in Hartford on June 19, 1932. First establishing roots in Bristol, he and his family lived in Coventry for 30 years before he and Kitty moved to Vernon. He and Kitty lived in Naples FL for 17 years. He returned to Connecticut 6 years ago to be cared for by his son and daughter in law, Mark and Lori. Larry was a tremendous father and devoted husband who worked tirelessly to provide his family opportunities he never had growing up. He served 4 years in the Navy where he learned his trade as an electrician. After working for several years as an electrician, he went into a couple of electrical businesses with partners and finally started his own company, L J Electric in 1972 where he worked until his retirement in 2005. His passion after his family and business was golf. He was a long time member, with Kitty, of Twin Hills Country Club in Coventry where they established many long term friendships with other members, many of whom, including Larry and Kitty migrated to Naples FL before his eventual return to CT after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his four sons, Mark (Lori), Keith, David, and James (Lynette); five grandchildren, Alan, Elizabeth, Amber, Kevin, and Jennifer; thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Randall Klimas, Walter "Bud" Klimas, and his sister Karen Foley. He was also predeceased by his sister Barbara Edwards, and his grandson Matthew. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now