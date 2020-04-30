|
Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Levesque, 87, of Manchester, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 due to Alzheimer's and possible COVID-19 complications. He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Levesque who he was married to for 54 years until her death in 2007. He was born in Hartford on June 19, 1932. First establishing roots in Bristol, he and his family lived in Coventry for 30 years before he and Kitty moved to Vernon. He and Kitty lived in Naples FL for 17 years. He returned to Connecticut 6 years ago to be cared for by his son and daughter in law, Mark and Lori. Larry was a tremendous father and devoted husband who worked tirelessly to provide his family opportunities he never had growing up. He served 4 years in the Navy where he learned his trade as an electrician. After working for several years as an electrician, he went into a couple of electrical businesses with partners and finally started his own company, L J Electric in 1972 where he worked until his retirement in 2005. His passion after his family and business was golf. He was a long time member, with Kitty, of Twin Hills Country Club in Coventry where they established many long term friendships with other members, many of whom, including Larry and Kitty migrated to Naples FL before his eventual return to CT after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his four sons, Mark (Lori), Keith, David, and James (Lynette); five grandchildren, Alan, Elizabeth, Amber, Kevin, and Jennifer; thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Randall Klimas, Walter "Bud" Klimas, and his sister Karen Foley. He was also predeceased by his sister Barbara Edwards, and his grandson Matthew. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020