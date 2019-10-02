Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
North United Methodist Church
1205 Albany Ave.
Hartford, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
North United Methodist Church
1205 Albany Ave.
Hartford, CT
Lawrence Kenion, 79, of 5 Shepard Rd., Bloomfield, CT, departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1940 in St. Thomas, Jamaica to the late Levi and Belita Kenion. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Esmie Kenion; sons Roy, Anthony, Everton, Stennett and Gary Kenion; daughter Charmaine Kenion Kelly of West Palm Beach, FL., six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, followed by a celebration of life beginning at 10:00AM at North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Ave., Hartford, CT. Interment will take place at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Kenion family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
