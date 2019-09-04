Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home
19 Ellington Avenue
Rockville, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home
19 Ellington Avenue
Rockville, CT 06066
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Congregational Church
3 Elm Street
Vernon, CT
View Map
Lawrence Meehan Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Meehan, 72, of Vernon, beloved husband of the late Beverly Meehan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in New London, CT on July 8, 1947; son of the late James and Arlene (Mitchell) Meehan. Larry grew up in Hartford and settled in Ellington in 1972 after he married the love of his life Beverly and started their family. He was an IT Consultant for many years after his almost pro golfing career. Larry was an active member of the Rockville Union Congregational Church, where he volunteered endless hours. He was an avid golfer and coffee connoisseur. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by two sons, Jeffery M. Meehan and his wife Eileen of West Hartford and Brian M. Meehan and his wife Stacey of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Brittany, Joshua, Aiden, Samuel and Eli; a sister Dr. Elizabeth Short (Friedman) and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ladd and Carmon Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Union Congregational Church, 3 Elm Street, Vernon, CT. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Memorial donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Union Church, 3 Elm Street, Vernon, CT. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 4, 2019
