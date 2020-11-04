Lawrence Michael DiMinico of Manchester, born July 5, 1953 passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 after courageously battling a series of illnesses. Larry was one of God's most kindest creations and one of His devoted and faithful followers. Family was the most important thing to Larry. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed! Larry is preceded by his loving mother Mary DiMinico Voiland and his Uncle Angelo DiMinico. Larry leaves his wife Anna DiMinico, his one and only sister Linda Quental-Dadinos and her husband Greg, two younger brothers Michael Voiland and his wife BethAnn and James Voiland. He leaves nephews Adam and Dylan Dadinos and Matthew Voiland all whom were instructed on the patented Rick Mount jump-shot. He leaves his dear nieces Seana Quental, Lindsea Quental and Savannah Quental and her boyfriend Will, Kristie Cummiskey and her husband Paul, Sarah Gambacorta and her husband Kevin, Leah Voiland and her husband Erik, Rebekah and her boyfriend Jarek and Mia Voiland. He also leaves grand nephews Kolton and Kody Gambacorta, Emmitt Cummiskey and grand nieces Beatrice Ortega, Evie Jedra, Lexia and Leila Ramos and Kennedy Cummiskey. And he leaves his favorite and only Aunt Josephine DiMinico and cousins Peter, Joe and Tony DiMinico. In addition to his immediate family Larry leaves his friends at Green Lodge of Manchester who shared nearly 15 years of his life, CHR of Manchester and all those involved in Bacon Academy Wrestling. He considered all of them as being a part of his family. Larry spent the majority of his life in Manchester, a town he knew well and loved dearly. Larry was a warm soul who made many friends over the years. He practiced and shared his faith and love for others not only on the streets of Manchester, but also at St. Bridget's Church, St. James Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Community Baptist Church. Larry loved the Boston Red Sox and the LA Dodgers, UCONN basketball going back to the days of Wes Bialosuknia and Bacon Academy Wrestling. He was a fan of 60s music where he was able to recall just about every song and artist even the many one hit wonders of that period. He enjoyed a good pizza at Vic's with family, his sister Linda's apple pie and a Popsicle or two during the day. Most importantly, he cherished time with the little ones in his family on the holidays and at family gatherings. He brought joy and smiles wherever he went. Larry's love for life and his family, his outgoing personality, his positive attitude, his courage, his compassion and kindness towards others will be missed. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Monday, November 9th at 11 am at the Community Baptist Church, 585 East Center St, Manchester, CT. Burial will follow at St James Cemetery, 360 Broad St, Manchester, CT. Donations in Larry's memory may be made to NAMI of Manchester, P.O Box 1611. Manchester, CT 06040. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com