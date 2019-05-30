Larry Wasserman passed away at age 60 on Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long, courageous battle with prostate cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Cathy, who he met again after many years and married on Halloween 4 years ago. Before graduating with the GHS Class of 1977, he enlisted with the USAF, after which he graduated from the Franklin Institute of Technology with a degree in Engineering, and then returned to Connecticut with his first wife, Karen Wiens (now Granger) to raise his family near his parents, Janice and Alan Wasserman (deceased). He was a well-liked and respected estimator with no "B-S". At his most recent employer, New England Mechanical, his colleagues especially enjoyed his authenticity.Larry leaves a legacy of fun for his friends and family – skeet shooting at the Blast and Cast and on his property in South Glastonbury, concerts at the Riverfront Community Center and at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, geocaching, genealogy, collecting and repairing Volkswagen Beetles, driving his Volkswagen Beetle around Glastonbury, hiking with Cathy and his beloved dog, Zeus, enjoying local "tasty" IPAs, and chopping wood. Larry is survived by his wife, Cathy Szabo (Lux) Wasserman; her children Scott Lux (Savannah) and Michael Lux; her sisters, Monica Takourian (Gary) and Sue Bunce; his daughter, Lindy Ann Duhamel (Dave), and grandchildren Kayleigh and Amelia; his son, Brian Wasserman (partner Mara); Lindy's and Brian's mother, Karen Granger (Rich); his sister, Carol Wasserman, and her daughter, Sara; his mother, Janice Wasserman; and cousins Gail Goddard (Bill) and Burke Wasserman and their children. His father, Alan Wasserman, predeceased him.The family would like to thank Dr. Alekshun, Beth and Karen and staff at the Starling Infusion Center in Wethersfield, and the employees of Hartford Health Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sadie Mae Foundation Animal Rescue League Inc., P.O. Box 9323, Bolton, CT 06043 or an animal rescue organization of your choice.A celebration of life service will be held at The Congregational Church in South Glastonbury at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31st followed by a reception. At Larry's request, all who attend the service are encouraged to wear tie dye T-shirts or peace signs and other 60s memorabilia. To leave online condolences, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019