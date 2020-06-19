Lawrence S. Brick
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence 'Larry' Samuel Brick, 74 years of age, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Born November 25, 1945 in Hartford and raised in Meriden, he was the son of the late Sidney and Charlotte (Ticotsky) Brick. Larry was a graduate of Avon Old Farms School, Marietta College, and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. His passion for helping others was unmatched, reflected in the kindness with which he approached everything both personally and professionally. Larry was an attorney for nearly 50 years, 32 of which he had his own practice specializing in Workers' Compensation. Described as fair, brave and willing to compromise, he was well respected within the legal community and beyond. As a community leader, he was an active member and contributor to a number of organizations including Jewish Federation, West Hartford Democratic Town Committee, and Jewish Family Services, for which he served as a president. Throughout his life, Larry was valued by colleagues, friends and family for his advice, guidance and compassion. In his spare time, he was an avid sports fan, athlete, music enthusiast and follower of current events. Above all else Larry cherished the time spent with family and friends. Larry was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arline 'Lonnie' (Roth) Brick; his three children, Jason Brick and fiancée Katrina, Sheri (Brick) Kiley, husband Patrick and son Jackson, Adam Brick and wife Renee; and his sister Joyce Nitkin. According to Jewish tradition, there are 36 righteous people whose good deeds, generosity, and devotion to others sustain the entire world at any given time. Larry was one of those people. On Friday, June 19, 2020, a private service will be held with immediate family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Emanuel Synagogue of West Hartford, or the Bachmann-Strauss Dystonia & Parkinson Foundation. To sign the guestbook for Larry, please visit https://weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved