Lawrence Sawyer Doyle passed away March 19th surround by his family in Orchid Island, FL., after fighting a brave yearlong battle against glioblastoma. Born on June 14, 1943 in Fairfield, Connecticut, Larry was the adored son to Dorothy and Albert Doyle and the faithful brother to Janice Cronin. He obtained a Bachelors Degree in Insurance Management from University of Connecticut and was an active member of Delta Chi Fraternity. After graduating from UConn, Larry began his impressive career at the Hartford Insurance Company, where he would go on to serve a global executive of multiple business segments. After 25 years at The Hartford, Larry went on to lead the IPO of Global Capital Reinsurance Ltd. in Bermuda as President and Chief Executive Officer in 1994, and finished his amazing career as President and Chief Executive Officer of Annuity & Life Re Ltd. in 2002, and eventually returned to the States to retire in Essex, Connecticut. Although Larry's career was rewarding, it was his love for his family that was his true joy. Pamela Doyle was the love of his life. They were married 1965 and celebrated their 54 anniversary this year. Pam and Larry welcomed their first daughter Stacey on July 26, 1966 followed by another Sara on June 4, 1969. He welcomed son-in-laws JP James, Michael Picard, and Ronald Milardo. Larry was a devoted grandfather and was constantly surrounded by his grandchildren Ally (26), Matt (24), Connor (23), and Parker (21) as well as his step-grandchildren Alex (23), Sam (18), and Margaret Milardo (18). Larry's love of the water was undeniable, spending much of his free time on his sailboats and powerboats in Bermuda and Essex. When he was not on the water, Larry could be found on the golf course. He shared these passions with his family as many vacations were spent on the water or navigating the greens. In 2010, Larry and Pam added a residence at the Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club in Orchid Island, FL. He embraced his community serving on the Finance Committee for 10 years, as co-chairman of the Mangrove Committee, and as a regular volunteer at Habitat for Humanity. Larry always led by example; he was a generous man, with a kind heart, and was supportive to all. He lived a full life, filled with so many blessing, and so much love. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020