Lawrence H. Scholefield, Jr., 81, of Zephyrhills, FL and formerly of East Greenwich, RI passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Royal Oaks Nursing Home in Dade City, FL. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Lister) Scholefield. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Lillian (Rose) Scholefield, Sr. Larry was a human resource executive in manufacturing for 20 years retiring early so he can enjoy a second career as a contractor and was active in the United Way and the Narragansett Counsel of the Boy Scouts of America for many years. In his downtime, he enjoyed boating, camping, gardening and nature in general. He is survived by two children: Gail E. Picchione and her husband Nick of Narragansett, RI and Lawrence Scholefield III and his wife Diane of Broad Brook, CT; three grandchildren: Brian Martin, Tyler Scholefield and Heather Brissette; six great-grandchildren: Haley, Brianna, Jack, Mira, Benjamin and Emma; his fiancée, Sandra Levinson and two sisters: Diane Lorimer and her husband Richard and Cheryl Knee and her husband Donald. Visitation will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Monday, May 6 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. immediately followed with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown, RI. In his memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer´s Association Rhode Island, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019