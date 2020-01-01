Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Lawrence T. Suprenant, 77, of Berlin, husband of Marilyn Suprenant, passed away at home on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Irving and Emma (Barattiero) Suprenant. Lawrence was a lifelong Berlin resident and was previously employed as a firefighter in the City of New Britain, then New Britain Transportation, and Dattco before retiring. He was a member of St. Paul's Church and the Central Connecticut 4 Wheelers Club. He was a former member of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed NASCAR racing and the Boston Red Sox. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn (Lepine) Suprenant; two daughters, Cheryl Ouellette and her husband Kenneth, Susan Gangl and her husband John; two sons, Thomas Suprenant and Robert Suprenant; a brother, Henry Suprenant and his wife Kathy; three grandchildren, John Gangl, Sarah Gangl, and Kaylee Ouellette; and a great-granddaughter, Emerson Martin. Calling hours are Thursday from 6-8 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy. Kensington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM at St. Paul Church. Please share a memory of Lawrence with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
