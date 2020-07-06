It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Lawrence Victor Corsetti, beloved husband of 51 years to Maxine, a father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Larry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia. A devout Catholic, Larry's faith in God kept him strong and was a great comfort to him in his final days. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his two loving sons, Brian and his wife Christina, Jeffrey and his wife Megan; four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Brianna, Johnathan, and Amelia; sister, Anne; nephew, Brandon Kibe; sisters-in-law, Donna and Cynthia Klocek; and many cousins and dear friends. Larry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 10, 1945 to the late Louis J. and Phyllis (Guaragno) Corsetti. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. After moving to Connecticut in 1973, Larry had a distinguished career with Combustion Engineering, Asea Brown Boveri, and, until his retirement, the Westinghouse Electric Company. He was recognized for his many contributions to the engineering community, and traveled extensively throughout the world including Russia, South Korea, China, Japan, and Sweden. Larry remained active during retirement as a freelance consultant. He adored his grandchildren, Caitlyn, Brianna, Johnathan, and Amelia, and was actively involved in spending time with them and attending every event that he could. They brought him tremendous joy and countless smiles during his illness. Thank you to Dr. Adam Boruchov, nurses, and other staff at St. Francis Hospital for their compassion and care throughout Larry's illness. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Larry's name can be made to the Smilow Cancer Center at St. Francis Hospital, 95 Woodland St. 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105, or at https://www.saintfrancisdonor.com/
. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 7, from 5-7 PM at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, at 10 AM at St. Therese Parish, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby CT. All are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. Guests are reminded to wear a face mask. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Larry never took for granted the beautiful moments, big and small, that life had to offer each and every day. He will be truly missed by all who know him.