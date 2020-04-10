|
|
Lawrence W. Hegarty, 82, of Weatogue, CT, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, on November 9, 1937, the son of the late Daniel and Kathryn (Whalen) Hegarty, Lawrence was raised in Milton, MA, attended Milton Academy through high school, then received his bachelor's degree from Brown University. Lawrence proudly served his country in the United States Navy for three years after attending Officer Candidate School. His career spanned many areas in sales and sales management, including selling safety products for a Chicago-based firm which named him Salesman of the Year. Larry was an avid sailor and owned sailboats throughout his life. He enjoyed sailing and cruising the waters of Narragansett Bay and various places in Downeast Maine. He is survived by his son, Neale W. Hegarty and his wife Jaime of Simsbury and his grandchildren, Camden and Kathryn; his brother, Daniel Hegarty and his wife Gloria of Wilmington, North Carolina; his former wife, Constance Hegarty of Windsor Locks, Connecticut. A memorial service for Lawrence will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lawrence's memory can be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020