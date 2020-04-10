Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Hegarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence W. Hegarty


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence W. Hegarty Obituary
Lawrence W. Hegarty, 82, of Weatogue, CT, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, on November 9, 1937, the son of the late Daniel and Kathryn (Whalen) Hegarty, Lawrence was raised in Milton, MA, attended Milton Academy through high school, then received his bachelor's degree from Brown University. Lawrence proudly served his country in the United States Navy for three years after attending Officer Candidate School. His career spanned many areas in sales and sales management, including selling safety products for a Chicago-based firm which named him Salesman of the Year. Larry was an avid sailor and owned sailboats throughout his life. He enjoyed sailing and cruising the waters of Narragansett Bay and various places in Downeast Maine. He is survived by his son, Neale W. Hegarty and his wife Jaime of Simsbury and his grandchildren, Camden and Kathryn; his brother, Daniel Hegarty and his wife Gloria of Wilmington, North Carolina; his former wife, Constance Hegarty of Windsor Locks, Connecticut. A memorial service for Lawrence will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lawrence's memory can be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now