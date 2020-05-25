Lawrence W. Tilford, 98, of Kensington died peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Jerome Home in New Britain, CT. He was predeceased by his wife, Emma DiVicino Tilford. He is survived by a son, Wayne and his wife Agatha of Newington and a daughter, Lauren Tilford and her husband Larry Spires of Unionville. He also leaves four grandchildren, Eileen Swirsky and daughter Emily of Brookfield, CT, Shawn Kindelan of Albany, OR, William Ferrero and his wife, Sarah and their daughters Rebecca and Samantha of Berlin, CT, and Robert Ferrero and his wife Adriana and their sons Kyle and Nicholas of Tigard, OR. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran serving active duty in the West Pacific during WWII. The family wishes to thank the staff at Arbor Rose and Jerome Home in New Britain, CT for their kind and compassionate care during his 12 year stay. At Larry's request, there will be no calling hours nor service.



