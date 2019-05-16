Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Committal
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Somers Center Cemetery
Battle St
Somers, CT
View Map
Leah N. Rochford Obituary
Leah N. (Dobosz) Rochford, 31, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2019. She was born in Vernon, CT, daughter of David and Linda (Stolarz) Dobosz of Somers, CT. Leah was currently employed as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, CT. She loved to play soccer and did so for many years on premier and travel teams, and also enjoyed gardening. Above all, what brought her the most joy were her two sons, whom she took everywhere and tried to do everything with. Besides her parents, David and Linda, Leah is survived by her two beloved sons, Noah and Luca Rochford; brother, Jeremy Dobosz and his wife Carly; paternal grandmother, Jean Dobosz; boyfriend, Brett Urbon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Theodore and Dorothy Stolarz; and paternal grandfather, Stanley Dobosz. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 P.M., with a memorial service to take place at 7 P.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. A committal service will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Somers Center Cemetery, Battle St., Somers, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rochford Children's Fund, c/o Stafford Savings Bank, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
