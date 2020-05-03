Leandre G. Bolduc "Lee", age 89, passed into the arms of God on April 30, 2020, after a long illness. He was born August 7, 1930 in Lewiston, ME to Arthur & Anita Bolduc. He graduated from St. Dominic High School, Lewiston, ME in 1949. Lee served in the Marine Corp as a staff sergeant during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He married Constance J. Lacroix on October 11, 1952 in the St. Peter & Paul Basilica, Lewiston, ME. A devoted husband, they were happily married for 67 years. His happiest hours were spent working in his wood shop, gardening and being with family. Lee worked for Hood Dairy, and Prudential Insurance Company for 28 years. He was a communicant of the Parishes of Assumption & St James, Manchester, CT. Lee & Connie were currently living in Manchester, and had resided there in years prior to living in Norwich for 35 yrs, and then in Minot, ME. He was predeceased by his brothers Bertrand and Donald. He is survived by his wife, Connie and his sister, Liliane and her husband Norman Barrickman. He is the loving father of 7 children and their families, Susan Bolduc-Honer, Diane & husband, Paul Gluhosky, Patricia & husband Robert Conry, Bertrand Bolduc, Michael & wife Holly Bolduc, John Bolduc, and Cynthia & husband Ted McMahon, 13 grandchildren, Sumiko & Trevor Honer, Daniel, Bryan, and Timothy DeCormier, William Conry, Sarah Bolduc, Julie Browne, Anita, Eamonn, Padraig, Jeremiah, and Brendan McMahon and 3 great grandchildren, Olivia, Parker & Travis DeCormier. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: EWTN-Rosary with Mother Angelica, 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, AL 35210-9768 or Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd, PO Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988 For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.