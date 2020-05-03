Leandre G. Bolduc
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leandre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leandre G. Bolduc "Lee", age 89, passed into the arms of God on April 30, 2020, after a long illness. He was born August 7, 1930 in Lewiston, ME to Arthur & Anita Bolduc. He graduated from St. Dominic High School, Lewiston, ME in 1949. Lee served in the Marine Corp as a staff sergeant during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He married Constance J. Lacroix on October 11, 1952 in the St. Peter & Paul Basilica, Lewiston, ME. A devoted husband, they were happily married for 67 years. His happiest hours were spent working in his wood shop, gardening and being with family. Lee worked for Hood Dairy, and Prudential Insurance Company for 28 years. He was a communicant of the Parishes of Assumption & St James, Manchester, CT. Lee & Connie were currently living in Manchester, and had resided there in years prior to living in Norwich for 35 yrs, and then in Minot, ME. He was predeceased by his brothers Bertrand and Donald. He is survived by his wife, Connie and his sister, Liliane and her husband Norman Barrickman. He is the loving father of 7 children and their families, Susan Bolduc-Honer, Diane & husband, Paul Gluhosky, Patricia & husband Robert Conry, Bertrand Bolduc, Michael & wife Holly Bolduc, John Bolduc, and Cynthia & husband Ted McMahon, 13 grandchildren, Sumiko & Trevor Honer, Daniel, Bryan, and Timothy DeCormier, William Conry, Sarah Bolduc, Julie Browne, Anita, Eamonn, Padraig, Jeremiah, and Brendan McMahon and 3 great grandchildren, Olivia, Parker & Travis DeCormier. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: EWTN-Rosary with Mother Angelica, 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, AL 35210-9768 or Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd, PO Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988 For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved