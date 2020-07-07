After a long illness, Lee D. Turner died peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2020 at the age of 81 years old. Lee was born on February 20, 1939 in New Britain, Connecticut. Lee graduated from New Britain High School and attended Augustana College where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Following college, he joined the Army in October 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1964. Lee had a long career as an accountant and was especially proud of the years he worked for Kaiser Permanente. Lee was a longtime fan of Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion and enjoyed stories of fellow Lutherans from Lake Wobegon. Lee was a practicing Lutheran for many years. His annual pilgrimage to the Boar's Head Festival at Asylum Hill Congregational Church was a highlight to which he invited many friends and relatives over the years. Lee loved movies and his reviews always started with, "It was wonderful." The sheer act of going to a movie theater was enough to please Lee. He was also a football fan whose favorite team was the New England Patriots. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judith B. Turner, whom he married on February 15, 1986. Lee was predeceased by his first wife Kathy and he leaves a sister, Kris Kawaguchi of Seattle. Lee and Judy met at a book club and he said that he knew Judy was something special as soon as he met her. They made their home in Rocky Hill, and have been surrounded by outstanding neighbors and friends. Judy's children Kristin, David and Megan will miss Lee dearly, and her grandchildren Alex, Grace, Jack, Alice and Jaxom all will miss their Grandpa Lee who loved nothing better than to treat them to dinner and ice cream. We will all remember Lee's amazing laugh especially when he laughed so hard trying to tell a funny story that tears streamed down his cheeks and he could barely get the words out. Lee's love of animals knew no bounds and he showered that joy on many pets including Gretel (his cat), Taylor, a dog that Lee and Judy rescued together and who would be treated to any leftover pizza crusts, and the dog Jack whose visits he adored. Lee welcomed all of his canine friends and neighbors for regular visits including Mercedes, Luna, Slider, Whelan, Barney, and Trixie. He was also a wonderful grandfather to his granddogs Baloo and Drew. At the end of his life, he received compassionate care and made new friends at The Hebrew Center and Glastonbury Health Care Center. We especially appreciate Jean, Eric, Mr. Flowers, AK, Cosmo, Lillian, Christopher, Aroon, and Joanne Foss. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 (cthumane.org
).