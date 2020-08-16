Lee R. Nolan, 76, of Madisonville, TN formerly of Windsor, husband of Barbara J. (Walker) Nolan, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Jules F. and Janice (Sawyer) Nolan, he was raised in Windsor, CT where he lived until retiring to Tennessee in 2013. Lee graduated from the now Loomis-Chaffee School in 1962 and received his BA from Trinity College in 1966. He then served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Subsequently, he was employed as a Senior Network Engineer for the Travelers Insurance Company retiring in 2007 after 41 years. Aside from his career at Travelers, he was also founding member of Windsor Volunteer Ambulance. He enjoyed travel and the shooting sports. He leaves his wife Barbara to whom he was married for 20 years; a son Christopher Nolan of Granby, his wife Laura Pekala and their daughter Nina Nolan; three stepsons Kevin Schofield, Raymond, and Brian McKee with his wife Agnes McKee; a stepdaughter Michele Bordonaro and her wife Betsy Stedman of Darien; six grandchildren; and his former wife Jean Nolan. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a son Todd Nolan. Private burial will be held in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors. His family will receive friends Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1-2 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM at the LODGE, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. To view the service on line use the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/.82898612
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Windsor Volunteer Ambulance, 20 William Street, Windsor, CT 06095. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.