Melissa, Lee, and family,
We are so sorry to hear of Lees passing. His personality was larger than life and we have many fond memories of Lee from over the years. Please know we are holding you close in our thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace to carry you through your grief. All our love, Mike and Liz ODell
Lee Stephen Brownbill Sr., 49, of Charlotte, NC, unexpectedly passed away on June 1, 2020. Lee was born in Sidmouth, England on November 21, 1970. Lee is survived by his loving wife, Melissa, and his cherished son, Lee, both of his parents, Terrance Brownbill of East Windsor and Yvonne Brownbill of Manchester, sisters, Beverly Luther, and Shelley Brownbill, brother, Dean Brownbill and wife, Rhonda, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins here in the U.S. and in England. Calling hours for Lee will be held on Friday, June 12th from 4pm until 7pm at John F. Tierney Funeral Home located in Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association in his memory.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.