Lee Searle Littlefield, 64, of Colchester, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Backus Hospital. Born November 30, 1954 in Bangor, Maine; he was a son of Joan (Stark) Pier and the late Lester Allen Littlefield. In 1977 he married his wife Suzanne. Lee was a welder by trade, working for 27 years at J.T. Slocomb in Glastonbury, and recently at Spartan Aerospace for the last 15 years. he was a member of the Elks BPOE 2202 in South Glastonbury. In addition to his loving wife Suzanne, he is survived by his son Searle Littlefield of Colchester, his daughter Kimberly (Chad) King of Plainfield, mother Joan (Russell) Pier of Florida, his Brothers Dennis (Barbara) Littlefield of North Carolina and Wayne (Linda) Littlefield of Oklahoma, sisters Kerri (Bill) Deal of Georgia, and Jodi Holmes of Maine, his two granddaughters Angela and Sarah King, his aunts Lucy Morin and Patricia Stark, and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester, CT 06415 from 4-5 PM with a chapel service at 5 PM. For online condolences visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019