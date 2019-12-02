Home

Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
480 Racebrook Rd
Orange, CT
View Map
Lee Sekas Obituary
Lee Sekas, age 70, of Wethersfield and Orange, CT entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is survived by family and friends. Friends may call at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford, CT on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:30pm to 7:30pm and Thursday morning from 9:00am to 9:30am. Funeral service is at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT on Thursday, December 5th at 10am. Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery. For details, please visit our website at http://www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2019
