Lee Weinstein Obituary
Lee Weinstein, 88 years of age, of Aurora, IL, formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Pomerantz) Weinstein. Over the last 10 years she lived with her niece and nephew, Judi and Sid Frankel, in Aurora IL. Lee got her undergraduate degree from the University of CT and her Masters in Education from the University of Hartford. She taught 4th grade in the Hartford School System for 38 years. Lee was a past president of the local West Hartford chapter of a cancer research organization then known as the American Medical Center (AMC), which raised funds for a hospital in Denver, Colorado. She was also very active in Hadassah. Lee leaves her three nieces Judi (Sid) Frankel, Leslie (Yacov) Rozen and Pamela Weinstein. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Knesseth Israel Cemetery, 123 Maple Street, Ellington, CT with Rabbi Yitzchok Adler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choosing. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Lee, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019
