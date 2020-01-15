Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Timothy
1116 North Main Street
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Lee Wisniewski Obituary
Lee Wisniewski, 95, of West Hartford, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the widow of Chester A. Wisniewski, DMD and mother of Glenn A. Wisniewski, DMD. Born in Belchertown, Massachusetts, Lee was one of thirteen children of the late John and Pauline Wegrzyn. She grew up on the family farm and later moved to Hartford where she worked in the defense factories during World War II. After the war she attended beautician school and co-operated Dolly's Beauty Shop on Franklin Avenue with her sister. Lee was introduced to Chester and the couple was married in 1948. Soon after their son Glenn was born, Lee joined her husband to assist with his dental practice in downtown Hartford. She worked as a receptionist, office manager, and dental assistant for nearly 50 years and retired with her husband when the practice closed in 2008. Lee was a devout Catholic and a communicant at Saint Timothy. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. She had an appreciation for music, especially polka, and traveled as often as her busy life permitted. In addition to Chester, her husband of 66 years, Lee was predeceased by her four brothers and eight sisters. She leaves her son, Dr. Glenn A. Wisniewski of West Hartford, and her many nieces and nephews and their families. The family wishes to thank Lee's doctors, nurses and caregivers for all their hard work. Also, thanks to Amy at Step to Beauty in West Hartford for her kindness and friendship. Funeral services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 with a procession at 9:30 a.m. from Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford, followed at 10:00 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at the Church of Saint Timothy, 1116 North Main Street, West Hartford. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Saint Timothy or a . For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
