Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Parish
896 Main Street
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leighanne Pierro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leighanne Pierro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leighanne Pierro Obituary
Leighanne Hennessey (Hennessey) Pierro passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of the Vernon-Manchester area, she was born at Hartford Hospital on December 27th, 1956. Leighanne graduated Rockville HS, and continued onto CCSU where she earned her Bachelor's degree. In both high school and at CCSU, she was captain of the cheerleading teams, which was representative of her nature. Leighanne continually brought spirit and joy to everyone around her. In particular, she loved singing in front of her children and family. This sentiment continued to her career, where she was a passionate customer service representative. She is pre-deceased by both parents, Richard J. Hennessey and Virignia G. (Lowry) Hennessey. She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Hennessey Jr. of Pasadena, California, her sister, Bertina (Claude) Thau of Overland Park, Kansas, by her children, Ryan Patrick Pierro, Ashleigh Hennessey Pierro, and Joseph Richard Pierro all of Manchester, Connecticut, and the father of her children and her friend, Gary Pierro of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her companion of many years, Michael Kaveckas, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly. Leighanne's family would like to thank Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care of the medical and hospice personnel. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26th at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, CT 06040, from 6 - 8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM at St. James Parish, 896 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040 followed by burial at Mount St. Benedict's in Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the , Jimmy V. Foundation, or any other cancer . For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leighanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -