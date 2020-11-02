1/1
Leila G. Miskin Massow
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Leila Gaye Miskin Massow 84, of Windsor, CT born September 11, 1936, passed October 24, 2020 after a long illness. Leila grew up in Hartford, CT and raised her family in West Hartford. Leila was an avid reader, animal lover, Country music fan, doll and antique collector and certified Master Gardener. Gardening was her life-long joy. Leila was an accomplished cook and it was at her house where extended family gathered for most holidays. Leila leaves her son Jay Miskin , daughters Wendy Kosonen and Randi Barnard, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her sister Sondra Jacobson and several cousins. She was predeceased by husbands David Miskin and Peter Massow, her mother Anna Kleiman Silverman , her father Harry Lassow, and her beloved daughter-in law Lisa Miskin.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2020.
