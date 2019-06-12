Leland Edward Gilbert, 94, of Rocky Hill, died on June 7, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife, Linda. Leland was born May 25, 1925 in Rocky Hill to Harold and Gertrude (Codaire) Gilbert. Leland attended Wethersfield High School but left school to operate the family dairy farm when his father became too ill. Leland went on to accomplish his goal of receiving his high school diploma in 1985. In October of 1966 Leland married Linda (Schultz) and they enjoyed nearly 53 years together. He spent all of his life working on the family vegetable and dairy farm in Rocky Hill. In 1977 he went to work for the State of Connecticut at the Veteran's Home and Hospital where he became the superintendent at the new State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown, CT. He retired in 1994 to return to work on the family farm along with his children, Larry and Lisa. Leland was a member of the CT. Farm Bureau, Rocky Hill Fire Department, and was the oldest member of the Rocky Hill Congregational Church. Leland's passion were his family, friends, and his beloved farm. His wish was to be cared for at home on the farm where he was born. Besides his wife Linda, Leland leaves behind his children Lawrence Belden Gilbert of Rocky Hill and Lisa Ann Gilbert of Rocky Hill. Leland leaves his sisters-in-law, Frieda Gilbert and Mary McGowan and a brother-in-law Lester McGowan, as well as many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Jarvis C. Gilbert, Edith G. Adler, and Maynard H. Gilbert. The Gilbert family would like to add a special thank you to the Rocky Hill First Responders, Chaplain Hernandez and the Hartford Hospital Emergency Department for their compassionate care. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Leland's life on Saturday (June 15, 2019) at 10 AM in the Rocky Hill Congregational Church, 805 Old Main St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. All those wishing may join in a tractor processional from the church to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Leland's memory may be made to the Rocky Hill Fire Department, 3050 Main St. Rocky Hill, CT. 06067, or the Rocky Hill Congregational Church. Please share online condolences, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary