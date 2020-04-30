Home

Lena C. Levine


1930 - 2020
Lena C. Levine Obituary
Lena C. Levine, 90, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Enfield on April 29, 1930, the loving daughter to the late Giovanni and Anna (Graci) Puma. Lena was a registered nurse and practiced at various locations throughout her career. She was a faithful communicant of St. Patrick Church and a member of the St. Joseph and Mount Carmel Society's. She enjoyed shopping and was an excellent cook. Lena is survived by her three sons, John Levine of Enfield, Jeffrey Levine and his wife, Nadia of Avon, and Marc Levine and his wife, Erin of Enfield; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Lawrence and Ashleigh Levine. Lena was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence A. Levine. Due to the public health crisis, services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Lena may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020
