Lena Marie (Brunoli) Condon, 100, of Granby, wife of the late John Condon, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at MeadowBrook of Granby. She was born August 13, 1918 in Avon, daughter of the late Peter and Rosa (Masolatti) Brunoli and had lived in Granby for most of her life. Mrs. Condon was a Parts Retriever for Hamilton Standard for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Therese Parish in Granby and loved the Boston Red Sox, UCONN Men's and Women's Basketball and Notre Dame Football. Lena was an avid tag-saler having been the ultimate collector of Barbies, stamps and Beanie Babies. She is survived by her two sons, John Condon and his wife Holly of West Suffield and Edward Condon and his wife Linda of Quechee, VT; her daughter, Kathleen Glastetter and her husband William of Granby, with whom she lived for many years; her brother, Albert Brunoli and his wife Annette of New Hartford; 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and parents, two sons, Maurice and Peter Condon, a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Ineson Condon, three brothers, Aldo, Fred and Peter Brunoli and three sisters, Ernestine White, Irene Lorraine and Mary Brunoli. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Monday, February 18th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 19th at St. Therese Parish, 120 West Granby Street in Granby. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Tariffville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 617, Granby, CT 06035. Please visit Lena's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.