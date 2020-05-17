Lena Payson of Ellington Connecticut passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Lena was the wife of the late Raymond Payson. Born in Rockland Maine to Domenico and Nunzia Cuccinello, Lena was the youngest of 6 siblings. She was a proud member of Rockland High School class of 1941 where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. Lena proudly hung her diploma and class photo in her home. She absolutely loved school and her classmates, many of whom she kept in touch with all her life. Lena was member of "the Greatest Generation", a patriotic citizen and wife of WW2 soldier. Lena travelled to Texas to be near her husband Raymond, during his Army training in the 1940's. While there, she worked in a laundry, sending money home to help care for her mother each week. Lena and Raymond chose to raise their family in Ellington Connecticut. It was there that Lena brought her talents as a seamstress to Roosevelt Mills in Rockville where she worked from 1950 to 1960. Years later, she opened an in home child day care where she looked after, and kept up with, young toddlers. Lena was a master gardener who spent hours cultivating the most amazing flower beds at her home in Ellington which were the envy of everyone that passed her house. When she was not tending to her garden, Lena could be found writing letters to her friends and family, singing in the local choir, volunteering at the hospital and checking in on neighbors to make sure they were ok. She was also the guardian of our family history. Over the years, she archived letters and photos from 9 decades of a life lived with kindness and joy. To know Lena was to know three things; she was incapable of saying a bad word about anyone, she was a true optimist and she loved her family more than anything else in this world. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christine Florence Post and husband Gary Post, Grandson Jim Florence and wife Karen Munson, Granddaughter Marcella Motola and husband Craig Motola. Great grandchildren Nick Genga, Marina Genga, Alexandra Florence, Julia Somma. Step grandsons Allan Post and Michael Post. Several nieces and nephews. Lena's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and physicians at Hartford Hospital who cared for her in her final days under extraordinary circumstances. They would also like to express their profound gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Buckingham in Glastonbury, where Lena resided, for their love and devotion. Finally, while Lena absolutely loved her life in Connecticut, a piece of her heart always belonged to Maine. In that spirit, she will be laid to rest alongside her parents and husband in Rockland in a private family service. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.