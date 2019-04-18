Lenora Katherine Kelliher Bergeron of Newtown, CT, passed away on April 12, 2019. Born May 2, 1934 in Pittsfield, MA, Lenora was the daughter of Thomas M. Kelliher and Katherine Coughlin. After graduating from Pittsfield High School, Lenora worked for a number of years as an executive secretary at the Berkshire Life Insurance Company. She married James Arthur Bergeron on January 5, 1957, embarking on a 62-year journey of love and commitment. After a successful working life outside the home, Lenora chose to devote herself to caring for home and nurturing her family. She was a witty, wise, and wonderful woman who could make any day brighter just by her presence and mischievous sense of humor. She taught us to respect all people and to value each person's experience. Every person's story interested her. Lenora loved the written word, volunteering for the Great Books Program at Middle Gate Elementary School and at the school libraries for both of her daughters. She read the New York Times daily, and loved to solve the Times' crossword puzzles, as well as to play Scrabble as often as possible. And the Boston Red Sox never had a more devoted fan.In addition to her husband, Lenora leaves behind her daughter Brenda (Mike Demicco), daughter Laura (Leigh Haeger), granddaughter Emily Demicco (Kevin Yessian), granddaughter Katie Demicco, sister and brother-in-law Judy and Gordy Weldon, sister Sandra Harvey, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister Ann Castagna.The family will be planning a celebration of her life at a future date. We would like to thank the staff at both Danbury Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Unit and especially the River Glen Rehabilitation Center in Southbury for their exceptional consideration and caring during Lenora's last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 855 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105, Attn: Donations. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary