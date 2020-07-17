Lenore "Leni" Berkowitz, 97, formerly from Columbia, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, in Lantana, Florida. Leni was born May 19, 1923, in Brooklyn, NY, to Murray and Rose Flatow. She lived in Brooklyn until marrying her husband, Myron "Muni" Berkowitz on her birthday in 1946. Leni and Muni were married for 59 years until he predeceased her on January 28, 2005. Before marriage, Leni spent summers in Columbia, to escape from the heat of Brooklyn and seek safety from the polio epidemic of the 1940s. Leni was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved living in Columbia. She worked for the Connecticut Department of Employment for 30 years until her retirement in 1988. She was an active member of Temple Bnai Israel in Willimantic since 1957, a Life Member of Hadassah and a Hand of Healing Honoree. In 1956, she helped establish the first kindergarten in Columbia, and later in life, Muni and Leni were instrumental in establishing the Beckish Senior Center. By marrying Muni, Leni became a member of the fun-loving, close-knit and caring Berkowitz Family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Howard Flatow, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Eva and Max Miller, Celia and Sim Fruchtman, Gigi and Hyman Stollman, Gil Flaum and Sam Berkowitz. She is survived by her son Jerry Berkowitz and wife Lisa of South Windsor; daughter, Cheryl and husband David of Simsbury; 8 grandchildren: Mara Yacobi and husband Ori, Ari Lejfer and fiancee, Jillian, Vincent Spera and wife Alexandra, Melissa Spera, Danielle Peron, Jadien Smith, Cara Cavallari, and Corey Farnsworth; 8 great-grandchildren, Erez, Maya, Ethan, Leni Mae, Sophia, Gabe, Mickayla and Ian; and sister-in-law, Estelle Flaum. We thank Leni's aide and companion, Suzie Alexandre, for her ten years of loving devotion and the TrustBridge Hospice Staff. Memorial contributions may be made in Leni's memory to The Beckish Senior Center, 188 Rt. 66, Columbia, CT 06237 or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. The Funeral Service and burial will be private. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com