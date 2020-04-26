|
Lenore F. (Shlien) Zagoren, 85, of Middletown passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Apple-Rehab Care of Middletown. Lenore (Lee) graduated from Middletown High School and received her B.S. in English from the Eastern Connecticut State University, after which she taught English to junior high school students. She was a lifelong member of Congregation Adath Israel, and lived in Middletown her whole life. She was also a member of the family organization Zagoren Family Unity, Inc., where she served as secretary for many years. She was a member of the Country Cousins Club. Lenore was active in many programs at the synagogue, where she participated in study groups, the Stitchery Group, and in furthering her religious beliefs. She was a life member of Hadassah, a member of Sisterhood, B'nai B'rith, and the Synagogue singers. Lee also taught Sunday school for several years, enjoyed music and attending local concerts. She worked at The Printery in Middletown for many years, and thoroughly enjoyed the work and staff. She was a "proud" volunteer at Middlesex Hospital for many years, a position she took seriously and found very rewarding. "Lee personified what a grandmother was: kind, supportive, encouraging, and above all else, affectionate. This was not just for her biological grandchildren, but for all of her family; she was a mother and grandmother to everybody. Although Lee may not have traveled the world, it certainly shouldn't take away from the fact that she was beloved by all who knew her, and that in all of her years on this earth, she was always content with her choices." She is predeceased by her loving husband Irwin Zagoren of many years; her parents Abraham and Ethel Shlien, and her siblings Elaine Lieberman, Marion Shlien, and Martin Shlien. Lee is survived by her children, Jeffrey Zagoren and wife Jacqueline of Bristol, CT; her daughter Barbara Tuck and husband Stuart Tuck of Revere, MA; her sister-in-law Minna Gregerman and husband Ira of Holden, MA; her brother-in-law Stephen Zagoren and wife Gail Carone of Northport, NY; her grandchildren Katie Tuck, Aaron Zagoren, Rebecca Whiddon, and many nieces and nephews. She had 3 grand dogs including Lillie, Gracie, Micky, and loving grand kitty, Mufasa and dearest Dinah, Nellie and Charlie who are in doggie heaven with nana eating lots of doggy treats. Our family would like to graciously thank the staff at Apple-Rehab of Middletown for their extraordinary care of our beloved "nana". We would particularly like to acknowledge Millie, Jamie, Melissa and Mary for their guidance and special attention during this difficult time. A private graveside service will be held in Adath Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to Congregation Adath Israel Synagogue, P.O. Box 337, 8 Broad Street, Middletown, CT 06457, Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or to a charitable organization of your choice. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020