Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lenore R. Aron Obituary
Lenore Aron, 78 years of age, of Peabody, MA, formerly of Newington, CT, died on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Myron and Ann Gorback. Lenore graduated from Weaver High School in 1957 and graduated from Central Connecticut State University in 1962. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. "Lennie" was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Milton. She retired soon after beginning her teaching career in the Hartford Public School System to raise their family. She leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law Susan and David Robins, her children and their spouses, Ronald and Mary Aron, Barbara and Andrew Graff, Jeffrey Aron and Lori Geisinger, and Doreen and Gary Sidell; and her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle, Matthew, Allison, Casey, Emily, Jake, Alexa, Eric and Sarah. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11:OOam in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave. Hartford CT with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating. Interment will follow at the Congregation B'nai Sholom Memorial Park, Jordan Lane Ext., Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Resident Care Fund or Student Scholarship Fund, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, MA 01960. Shiva will be held at the home of Ronald and Mary Aron after burial and at the home of Doreen and Gary Sidell on Monday.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
