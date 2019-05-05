Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roper Funeral Home
206 Holly Street
Jasper, GA 30143
(706) 253-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenwood Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenwood George "Len" Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenwood George "Len" Hill Obituary
Lenwood Hill (Len) formerly a long-term resident of Vernon, CT, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Jasper, GA, where he has resided for several years. He is survived by his wife, Marion (Healy) Hill; daughter, Pamela Fuchs (Peter Lokuta) of Canton, GA; son, Steven Hill (Stacy) of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Savannah, Casey and Bradley Fuchs; sister, Louise Asarisi of Chester, CT; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herbert and Sheila Healy of Stoddard, NH and several nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on May 9 at Roper Funeral Home with a Memorial Service on May 10, 2019 at Jasper United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bent Tree Foundation: Bent Tree Golf Course Beautification; 744 Noah Drive, Suite 113-184; Jasper, GA.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now