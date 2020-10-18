1/1
Leo C. Brocuglio
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Leo C. Brocuglio born Jan.1, 1935, in Hartford, CT, 85 , passed on July 28, 2020. Leo previously lived in Hartford and Bloomfield CT, before moving to Dalton, NH. Leo was a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop McMahon Assembly, Bloomfield Lions Club and the DAV. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He is survived by his Wife Connie (Masci) Brocuglio, son Joseph Brocuglio, Daughter Mary Brocuglio, two grandchildren "Belle" Brocuglio, "JP" Rioux of, NH and many nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:00-7:00 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
October 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
