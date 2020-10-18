Leo C. Brocuglio born Jan.1, 1935, in Hartford, CT, 85 , passed on July 28, 2020. Leo previously lived in Hartford and Bloomfield CT, before moving to Dalton, NH. Leo was a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop McMahon Assembly, Bloomfield Lions Club and the DAV. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He is survived by his Wife Connie (Masci) Brocuglio, son Joseph Brocuglio, Daughter Mary Brocuglio, two grandchildren "Belle" Brocuglio, "JP" Rioux of, NH and many nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:00-7:00 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor



