A Celebration of Life Mass for Leo F. Fitzpatrick, Newington, CT, who passed away March 23, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00am at The Church of the Holy Spirit (Annunciation Parish), 183 Church St., Newington, CT. The Mass will be followed by military honors by the Marine Corps League. Masks and social distancing are necessary. Please visit Naplesfuneralhome.com for full obituary information.